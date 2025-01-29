TRUMP Coin Can Buy You Donald Trump-Themed Watches And Sneakers: Here's How

Platforms selling President Donald Trump-branded merchandise have started to accept his multibillion-dollar-valued meme coin as payment.

What happened: Websites that offer a range of Trump products, including watches, sneakers, and perfumes, are letting customers use the "Solana Pay" option during checkout to pay for the items in Official Trump TRUMP/USD.

At last check, the meme coin payment option was available for GetTrumpWatches.com, GetTrumpFragrances.com, and GetTrumpSneakers.com. The official retail website of the Trump Organization, TrumpStore.com, however, was yet to open up this facility.

Last week, blockchain-based travel booking platform Travala.com also enabled payments in the memecoin.

See Also: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Pushes For Tokenization To Unlock Private Companies Like SpaceX And OpenAI For More Investors

Why It Matters: These real-world use cases come amid the dramatic ebbs and flows the meme coin has encountered since its launch a couple of weeks ago.

TRUMP reached a fully diluted valuation of roughly $75 billion shortly after its debut but has since plummeted over 63%.

Entities affiliated with The Trump Organization control 80% of the coin's supply, fueling speculation that the president is personally profiting from the market moves.

When Trump was asked about the “several billion dollars” the meme coin has raked in, he deemed them "peanuts."

Price Action: At the time of writing, TRUMP was exchanging hands at $28.11, up 3.22% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: