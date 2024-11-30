Kiyosaki on Bitcoin $100,000: 'Almost Impossible for the Poor and Middle Class to Catch Up'

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” predicts a surge in Bitcoin‘s BTC/USD value and warned of an impending wealth disparity in a recent post.

What Happened: On Saturday, Kiyosaki took to X to express his views on the future of Bitcoin and the potential wealth gap it could create.

He stated, “Bitcoin will soon break $100,000. Once Bitcoin passes $100,000 it will be almost impossible for the poor and middle class to catch up.”

THE RICH WILL GET RICHER:



Q: WHO WiLL BE RICHER?

A: The people who save Gold, Silver. Bitcoin. I own all three financial assets.



Q: WhO WILL BE POORER?

A: The people who save dollars, Pesos, Yen, Euro, & Loonies.



As I warned in Rich Dad Poor Dad

"Savers are losers…because… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 29, 2024

He further explained that once Bitcoin surpasses this threshold, only the ultra-rich, corporations, banks, and sovereign wealth funds would be able to afford Bitcoin of any consequence.

Kiyosaki also emphasized the importance of investing in Bitcoin, gold, and silver, while criticizing the practice of saving traditional currencies.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s prediction comes at a time when Bitcoin is gaining mainstream acceptance as a legitimate asset class.

His warning about the potential wealth disparity caused by Bitcoin’s rise highlights the growing concerns about wealth inequality in the era of digital currencies.

His views underscore the importance of financial education and investment strategies in the face of rapidly evolving financial landscapes.

Known for his financial advice and investment strategies, Kiyosaki’s comments on Bitcoin and wealth disparity have sparked discussions on the implications of digital currencies on global wealth distribution.

As digital currencies continue to gain traction, the debate around wealth inequality and access to these new forms of assets is likely to intensify.

