Alpha Transform Holdings Launches AI-Powered 'Alpha Liquid Terminal' For Digital Asset Trading

Digital asset organization Alpha Transform Holdings on Friday unveiled its new investment and trading platform, the Alpha Liquid Terminal, at the WAGMI blockchain event.

The platform, designed for institutional traders and investors, is built on a modular framework that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to provide real-time financial intelligence.

The Alpha Liquid Terminal is designed as a multi-module platform which allows users to customize it with different features.

The platform integrates diverse data streams, including news outlets, over-the-counter (OTC) trading platforms, centralized exchanges (CEXs), and decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and delivers all the information in one space.

"To gain institutional trust, digital asset infrastructure must adopt traditional finance’s best practice while leveraging the technologies of decentralization and new agentic technologies," stated Enzo Villani, Founder of Alpha Liquid Terminal.

Also Read: Here’s What Donald Trump’s ‘Crypto Czar’ Will Now Work On

Key features include AI-powered agents that analyze market data and deliver personalized insights, trade signals, and token movement alerts.

The platform also incorporates chatAnalyst.ai, developed to produce verifiable data across public and private companies, financial products, debt, derivatives, and digital asset markets while minimizing misinformation.

ATH’s platform will bring in AI experts to develop this further, leveraging talent from firms such as Google, Microsoft and AWS.

This new offering seeks to consolidate the fragmented crypto landscape to allow institutional traders to have a single platform to conduct their research and trades.

Read Next:

Image: Wikimedia Commons