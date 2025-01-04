Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Books Profits On Hot AI Stock Palantir, Sells Bitcoin ETF Shares As BTC Starts 2025 On A Positive Note

On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB, and Quantum-Si Inc. QSI.

The PLTR Trade

Ark Invest sold 20,332 shares of Palantir. This move aligns with Ark’s recent trend of reducing its position in the hot AI stock. The sale was executed through the ARK Innovation ETF. The value of the trade, calculated from the last closing price of $79.89, is approximately $1.6 million.

The ARKB Trade

As Bitcoin crossed the $100,000 mark for the first time, Ark Invest’s ETF ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF gained prominence. Cathie Wood, a well-known Bitcoin advocate, celebrated the cryptocurrency's historic rally.

The investment firm took some profits and sold 18,476 shares of the Bitcoin ETF through the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.

Other Key Trades:

Quantum-Si: Ark Invest sold 452,570 shares through the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG.

Tempo AI Inc. TEM: Purchased 53,376 shares through the ARKG.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. RXRX: Purchased 44,887 shares through the ARKG.

