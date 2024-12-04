Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Strategy Drives MicroStrategy's 490% Surge, Hedge Fund CIO Says It's An 'Extreme Example' Of Volatility Monetization

MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR is attracting hedge fund interest through its convertible notes offerings, as co-founder Michael Saylor continues his aggressive Bitcoin BTC/USD purchase strategy that has driven the company’s stock up more than 490% this year, as of Wednesday.
What Happened: Calamos Advisors LLC, among other major hedge funds, has appeared as a key player in MicroStrategy’s $6 billion convertible note issuance this year, reported Bloomberg.
These notes, created to finance the company’s growing cryptocurrency holdings, have become attractive vehicles for market-neutral arbitrage strategies.
“Convertibles are a way for issuers to monetize the volatility of their stocks, and MicroStrategy is an extreme example,” said Eli Pars, co-chief Investment Officer at Calamos Advisors, whose firm, through various strategies, holds over $130 million in MicroStrategy notes.
See Also: Mohamed El-Erian Calls Michel Barnier’s Ouster An Example Of ‘Messy Politics,’ Notes Greek And French Bonds Achieving Historic Parity
Why It Matters: Saylor’s transformation of the enterprise software company has led to the accumulation of Bitcoin now valued at approximately $40 billion.
The strategy has attracted prominent hedge funds including Linden Advisors, Context Capital, Graham Capital, and Millennium Management. These firms typically employ convertible arbitrage tactics, capitalizing on MicroStrategy’s exceptional volatility – averaging 5.2% daily movements compared to the S&P 500’s 0.6%.
The timing appears favorable as Bitcoin recently crossed $100,000, driving MicroStrategy’s shares up 8.7%. However, critics like David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs LLC, warn about potential risks: “It could be a giant house of cards that will crush many shareholders when it crashes.”
Price Action: MicroStrategy last traded at $406 after an 8.72% surge on Wednesday. In after-hours trading, the stock rose an additional 1.07%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
Image via Flickr
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.