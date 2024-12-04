Peter Schiff Backs 'Bitcoin Jesus' Roger Ver's Motion To Dismiss Tax Evasion Charges

Renowned economist Peter Schiff on Wednesday backed early Bitcoin BTC/USD adopter Roger Keith Ver in his fight against U.S. authorities on tax evasion charges.

What Happened: Schiff called Ver’s motion to dismiss the U.S. Department of Justice’s indictment for deliberately avoiding tax liability of nearly $50 million “correct.”

“It's an unapportioned direct tax. Hopefully, he wins, forcing the government to lower the top income tax rate or risk a flood of expatriations,” Schiff argued.

#Bitcoin pioneer @rogerkver's motion to dismiss tax evasion charges on the grounds that the "exit tax" is unconstitutional is correct; it's an unapportioned direct tax. Hopefully, he wins, forcing the government to lower the top income tax rate or risk a flood of expatriations.

Why It Matters: Ver, also known as “Bitcoin Jesus,” was arrested in Spain earlier this year and charged with mail fraud, tax evasion, and filing false tax returns.

According to the indictment, Ver—a former resident of California—allegedly began acquiring significant amounts of Bitcoin for himself and his companies in 2011. In 2014, he renounced U.S. citizenship, triggering a legal obligation to report capital gains and pay an "exit tax" on his Bitcoin holdings.

Additionally, the DOJ alleged that Ver avoided a tax liability of about $50 million on Bitcoin sales of $240 million in 2017, even though he was not a U.S. citizen.

In the motion to dismiss, Ver’s legal team argued that the “exit tax” obligation is unconstitutional, as it ignores constitutional protections for American citizens looking to expatriate.

Ver was an early investor in Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related startups like Bitcoin.com and blockchain.com.

Price Action: In other major news, Bitcoin hit the historic $100,000 milestone for the first time, up 5.74% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

