Bitcoin Proxy MicroStrategy Added More To Its Market Cap In Last 2 Months Than What Ford Is Worth Currently

Bitcoin's BTC/USD bullish turn since early September has reflected well on MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR, with the proxy firm increasing its valuation by $50 billion in the last two months.
What happened: Widely considered a TradFi alternative to holding Bitcoin, shares of MicroStrategy hit a record closing high, past $350, earlier this week. The surge marked the highest level for the shares since the dot-com bubble in March 2000.
The rally propelled the firm's market valuation to $72.26 billion, reflecting an increase of $50 billion since Sept. 6, or 225%. Just for context, the gain was higher than the total capitalization of Ford Motor Co. F and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. CTSH.
Year-to-date, MicroStrategy has leaped 374%, outperforming some of the hottest stocks on Wall Street, including the "Magnificent Seven."
The upswing coincided with the record-breaking play of Bitcoin, which was swiftly approaching the $100,000 milestone. Since Sept. 6, Bitcoin has surged more than 60% in value.
See Also: Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Pitches S.H.I.B In Response To Elon Musk’s Call For New Roles Recommendations In Trump Administration
Why It Matters: The Bitcoin portfolio of MicroStrategy—a company that has pioneered the leading cryptocurrency's corporate adoption—has ballooned past a whopping $25 billion, according to data from bitcointreasuries.net.
At an average acquisition price of $11.92 billion, the firm racked up over $13 billion in unrealized profit on its Bitcoin purchases.
In its third-quarter results report, the company announced plans to raise as much as $42 billion in equity and debt funding over the next three years to accumulate more Bitcoin.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $89,917.11, up 3.06% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Shares of MicroStrategy were up 2.87% in after-hours trading, after pulling back 7.91% during Wednesday's regular trading session.
Image via Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.