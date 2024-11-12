Elon Musk Says The 'Prophecy Has Been Fulfilled' — Peanut The Squirrel-Themed Meme Coin Spikes 11%

Tech mogul Elon Musk invoked a six-year-old meme to highlight how pet squirrel ‘Peanut's' death changed the course of the 2024 U.S. elections, causing the price of the associated meme coin to jump 11%.

What happened: In an X post on Tuesday night, Musk wrote, "The prophecy has been fulfilled," responding to an old Reddit post about squirrels.

The post titled "In your darkest hour, the squirrel arrives” depicted a squirrel wearing an armor shield and portrayed as humanity’s savior.

The prophecy has been fulfilled https://t.co/2EgiOBOGeM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

Well, there are no prizes for guessing; Musk's mention was about late social media pet squirrel Peanut, whose death became a major flashpoint before the presidential elections.

Such has been the emotion, or hype, attached to the adorable creature that a Solana SOL/USD-based meme coin Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) has skyrocketed 585% since Donald Trump's victory. Its market cap has swelled to $482 million.

Most Trump supporters, including Musk, used the animal's death to target New York state officials who confiscated and euthanized Peanut due to potential rabies exposure.

“President Donald Trump will save the squirrels,” Musk said in a condolence message for the squirrel.

Price Action: At the time of writing, PNUT was exchanging hands at $0.4819, up 11.57% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

