Bitcoin Hovers Around New All-Time High, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge As Crypto Market In Turbo Mode: Top Analyst Says, 'History In The Making'

Bitcoin pulled back from near-new highs Tuesday, while stocks rallied on Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. EDT)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+3.66%
|$72,287.07
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+2.31%
|$2,625.49
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+7.15%
|$0.1757
What Happened: The world's largest cryptocurrency was within touching distance of making history as it flew to $73,577, just $160 away from the peak established earlier in March. However, the advance was halted as investors started cashing out.
With the latest rally, Bitcoin’s October gains jumped to 14.26%, as the month delivered on its promise of being one of the most rewarding in the market.
Ethereum also pulled back after scaling an intraday high of $2,680.
The rally liquidated nearly $185 million in leveraged short positions over the last 24 hours, with total cryptocurrency liquidations surging to $257 million.
Bitcoin's Open Interest soared 5.11% to $43.17 billion in the last 24 hours.
The number of long positions held by whale investors on cryptocurrency exchange Binance exceeded the number of shorts by a factor of 1.42
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. EDT)
|Sui (SUI)
|+14.89%
|$2.11
|First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO)
|+10.61%
|$0.00172
|Aptos (APT)
|+8.75%
|$10.09
The global cryptocurrency stood at $2.43 trillion, following an increase of 3.04% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks bumped to new highs Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 145.56 points, or 0.78%, to end at a record close of 18,712.75. The S&P 500 gained 0.16% to end at 5,832.92. To the contrary, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.36% to end at 42,233.05.
The rally came ahead of the third-quarter earnings report of the so-called "Magnificent 7" companies. Tech behemoth Alphabet released its numbers after market close, with revenue and earnings beating analysts' estimates.
Analyst Notes: Popular cryptocurrency analyst Rekt Capital noted Bitcoin's rollicking journey to new all-time highs, adding that a monthly close around the $72,800 zone will be its highest ever.
"Without a shadow of a doubt, we’re witnessing history in the making before our very eyes," the analyst remarked.
Another well-known analyst, Ali Martinez, called attention to Bitcoin's MVRV Ratio's golden cross above its 365-day simple moving average, an event that has preceded "major" bull rallies throughout history.
Additionally, Martinez raised expectations for Ethereum, projecting a target of $6,000 after it managed to hold on to the key support level at $2,400.
