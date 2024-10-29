Bitcoin Hovers Around New All-Time High, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge As Crypto Market In Turbo Mode: Top Analyst Says, 'History In The Making'

Bitcoin pulled back from near-new highs Tuesday, while stocks rallied on Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD +3.66% $72,287.07 Ethereum ETH/USD

+2.31% $2,625.49 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +7.15% $0.1757

What Happened: The world's largest cryptocurrency was within touching distance of making history as it flew to $73,577, just $160 away from the peak established earlier in March. However, the advance was halted as investors started cashing out.

With the latest rally, Bitcoin’s October gains jumped to 14.26%, as the month delivered on its promise of being one of the most rewarding in the market.

Ethereum also pulled back after scaling an intraday high of $2,680.

The rally liquidated nearly $185 million in leveraged short positions over the last 24 hours, with total cryptocurrency liquidations surging to $257 million.

Bitcoin's Open Interest soared 5.11% to $43.17 billion in the last 24 hours.

The number of long positions held by whale investors on cryptocurrency exchange Binance exceeded the number of shorts by a factor of 1.42

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. EDT) Sui (SUI) +14.89% $2.11 First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO) +10.61% $0.00172 Aptos (APT) +8.75% $10.09

The global cryptocurrency stood at $2.43 trillion, following an increase of 3.04% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks bumped to new highs Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 145.56 points, or 0.78%, to end at a record close of 18,712.75. The S&P 500 gained 0.16% to end at 5,832.92. To the contrary, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.36% to end at 42,233.05.

The rally came ahead of the third-quarter earnings report of the so-called "Magnificent 7" companies. Tech behemoth Alphabet released its numbers after market close, with revenue and earnings beating analysts' estimates.

Analyst Notes: Popular cryptocurrency analyst Rekt Capital noted Bitcoin's rollicking journey to new all-time highs, adding that a monthly close around the $72,800 zone will be its highest ever.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, we’re witnessing history in the making before our very eyes," the analyst remarked.

#BTC



A Monthly Candle Close just like this would be Bitcoin's highest Monthly Candle Close of all-time



Without a shadow of a doubt, we're witnessing history in the making before our very eyes$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/Zaas4HbYT7 pic.twitter.com/2MRpS1UkJh — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) October 29, 2024

Another well-known analyst, Ali Martinez, called attention to Bitcoin's MVRV Ratio's golden cross above its 365-day simple moving average, an event that has preceded "major" bull rallies throughout history.

While #Bitcoin $BTC at $72,000 might feel like a late entry, history suggests otherwise. The MVRV Ratio crossing over its 365-SMA has often signaled major bull rallies, and this golden cross just happened again! pic.twitter.com/Awkh0WdIOK — Ali (@ali_charts) October 29, 2024

Additionally, Martinez raised expectations for Ethereum, projecting a target of $6,000 after it managed to hold on to the key support level at $2,400.

#Ethereum $ETH has held the $2,400 support level and now might target the channel's upper boundary around $6,000! https://t.co/JecnkOercu pic.twitter.com/R3tss1tFLa — Ali (@ali_charts) October 29, 2024

Photo by Igor Faun on Shutterstock

