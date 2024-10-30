Biden Praises Nigeria's Leader For Role In Binance Executive Tigran Gambaryan's Freedom

President Joe Biden praised Nigerian President Bola Tinubu‘s leadership for his instrumental role in ensuring the release of Binance BNB/USD executive Tigran Gambaryan.

What Happened: President Biden had a call with President Tinubu on Tuesday, according to a statement from the White House. Biden appreciated Tinubu’s efforts in securing the release of Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen and former law enforcement official, on humanitarian grounds.

Biden expressed particular gratitude for the cooperation in law enforcement, including the newly established Bilateral Liaison Group on Illicit Finance and Cryptocurrencies.

Why It Matters: Biden’s gesture comes a week after the Nigerian government dropped all money laundering charges against Gambaryan, a Binance executive who had been in detention since February. His bail hearings and other court proceedings were repeatedly postponed due to administrative errors.

Gambaryan was seen pleading for help in the Nigerian courtroom, as videos surfaced revealing a rapid deterioration in his health.

The case drew significant diplomatic attention, with discussions between U.S. and Nigerian officials aimed at securing Gambaryan’s release.

