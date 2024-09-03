Binance Executive Tigran Gambaryan Pleads For Help In Nigerian Courtroom: 'I'm Not Okay'

Tigran Gambaryan, an executive at Bitcoin BTC/USD and cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance, was reportedly seen seeking assistance in a courtroom in Abuja, Nigeria on Monday.

What Happened: Gambaryan, who has been held in the African nation since February, appeared to drag his left leg behind him after reportedly being denied a wheelchair by prison authorities. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), he begged a prison guard for help walking, stating, “I'm not okay, this is f**ked up.”

"Nigerian Prison Official Abandons Binance Executive To Struggle In Pains In Court Premises As He Begs for Help " pic.twitter.com/q8GhvIluNq — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) September 2, 2024

His lawyers filed a new bail application on medical grounds, citing severe health issues developed in prison, including malaria, pneumonia, and complications from a herniated disc, reported CoinDesk on Tuesday. A prosecutor from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission opposed the bail, claiming Gambaryan was not in ill health and was refusing treatment.

Gambaryan, a former U.S. Internal Revenue Service agent and Binance's head of financial crime compliance, was detained in Abuja seven months ago. Initially, under house arrest, he was transferred to Kuje prison after his colleague escaped. The tax evasion charges against him were dropped, but he continues to face money laundering charges.

The U.S. government has yet to make a public statement about Gambaryan's situation.

Why It Matters: The detention of Gambaryan has drawn significant attention due to the severe health conditions he has reportedly developed while in custody. His family has raised alarms about his rapidly deteriorating health, urging for his release from the Nigerian prison.

Earlier, in May, Gambaryan was denied bail on his 40th birthday, which further complicated his legal battle. The case has also seen support from former federal agents, who have called upon U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to step up efforts to secure Gambaryan's release.

