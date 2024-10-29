Shytoshi Kusama Touts Shiba Inu Lifetime Gains Of 33774726%: 'We Still Have Far To Go And Much Work To Be Done'

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious lead of the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem, highlighted the coin’s impressive growth since its launch and the work ahead to gain further recognition.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Kusama took to X to talk about the SHIB’s lifetime growth, which stood at a staggering 33,774,726.7% from its all-time low, higher than those of Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD, and Binance Coin BNB/USD.

The pseudonymous personality added that this wasn’t enough and efforts were in place to further enhance the ecosystem.

“So, don’t ignore Shib. Or do, until you can no longer,” Kusama said, pointing toward critics.

$SHIB Current Lifetime to Date (from all time low) 33,774,726.7%.



But again, I digress. We still have far to go and much work to be done to get the Ecosystem the respect it deserves and Treats out to the pack. So, don't ignore Shib. Or do, until you can no longer. https://t.co/ZGyJotYpf2 — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) October 30, 2024

Why It Matters: Kusama’s post comes in the wake of a broader cryptocurrency market rally that witnessed Bitcoin BTC/USD come within touching distance of a new all-time high.

SHIB, the second-largest meme coin by market capitalization, has gained 83% this year, exceeding SOL’s spike of 77% but trailed behind DOGE and BNB, which were up 95% and 92%, respectively.

The people at the helm of affairs have been making attempts at transforming Shiba Inu into a serious decentralized blockchain project.

Recently, Shiba Inu announced a partnership with Mass, a financial solutions company, to build the finance layer of its ambitious “Shiba State.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was exchanging hands at $0.00001901, up 2,60% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

