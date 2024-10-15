Shiba Inu Announces New Partnership To Build The Financial Layer Of Upcoming 'Shib State' — Key Figure Kaal Dhairya Says, 'Time To Unleash The Paw-sibilities!'

In a significant development, the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD team announced a new partnership with financial solutions company Mass, aiming to enhance the financial layer of the ‘Shiba State’.

What Happened: On Monday, the official X account of Shiba Inu revealed that Mass, with its AI-driven legal and fiscal solutions, would build the finance layer of the ambitious but utopian state.

“Together, we’re elevating Shib to the next level,” the post read.

Kaal Dhairya, a key figure in the ecosystem, reshared the announcement in a typical Shiba Inu-ish style. “Hold onto your leashes! Shib is teaming up with Mass to build the ulti-mutt financial layer of our Shib network state! Time to unleash the paw-sibilities!”

Hold onto your leashes! 🐕💨 Shib is teaming up with Mass to build the ulti-mutt financial layer of our Shib network state! Time to unleash the paw-sibilities! 🦴💰 #ShibMassAdoption #CryptoCanines #ToTheMoon https://t.co/OFqtS4T1Pn — Kaal (@kaaldhairya) October 14, 2024

Mass, currently undergoing private beta testing, primarily served funds, incubators, and startups, according to the company’s website. The firm partnered with global payments giant Stripe for money transmission and account services.

Why It Matters: This partnership marked a significant step toward the ecosystem’s vision of a “Shiba State,” as outlined in the “Shib paper” released last year.

Over the years, Shiba Inu has tried to rise above its narrow meme coin origins and evolve into a complex financial system. Shibarium, a Layer-2 blockchain, and ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange, were significant accomplishments in this endeavor.

The latest announcement coincided with a 2.14% jump in SHIB’s price over the past 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro, and a massive 7911.12% jump in burn rate.

Meanwhile, in other news, the widely-anticipated ShibaCon, a Shiba Inu-themed conference, scheduled to take place on Nov.9 in Bangkok was postponed indefinitely. The organizers promised to fully refund the people who had booked tickets in advance and assured them of receiving a free VIP ticket when the revised schedule was out.

Dear Shib Community,



Our #ShibaCon, planned for Nov 9 in Bangkok, is being postponed as we want to secure an even more exciting experience for you.



We can't wait to bring Web3 pioneers, developers and the ShibArmy at the next reimagined ShibaCon!



Stay tuned for updates and… — Shib (@Shibtoken) October 14, 2024

