Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin On The Rise As 'Uptober' May Be Finally Here: Analysts Predict Bullish Breakout For King Crypto, ETH's Rally To $3,300

Leading cryptocurrencies maintained bullish momentum over the weekend, boosting expectations for new all-time highs.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD +1.26% $69,123.24 Ethereum ETH/USD

+3.79% $2,744.10 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +0.96% $0.1444

What Happened: Bitcoin jumped above $69,000 late evening, a level not seen since the first week of June. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 8.9% in October, a month that has historically seen gains of over 21% on average.

Ethereum spiked to $2,750, the highest it has been since the August meltdown. The second-largest cryptocurrency soared nearly 12% last week.

In the past 24 hours, 56,654 traders were liquidated, with the total liquidations coming in at $134.09 million. More than $805 million in Bitcoin shorts would be wiped out if the leading cryptocurrency hits $72,000, according to Coinglass.

Bitcoin's Open Interest rose 2.87% in the last 24 hours, while money locked in Ethereum's futures market soared 8.84%, indicating bullish momentum.

Market sentiment was one of "Greed" as of this writing, according to the Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. EDT) Apecoin (APE) +62.30% $1.42 dYdX (DYDX) +27.87% $1.26 Mog Coin (MOG) +11.94% $0.00000228

The global cryptocurrency stood at $2.39 trillion, following a jump of 2.20% in the last 24 hours.

Stock futures edged higher Sunday overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures was up 53 points, or 0.13%, as of 8:45 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.12%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.14%.

The rise followed a lucrative week for blue-chip indexes, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 closing at record highs Friday. to close at a new record high of 43,239.05. The Dow was up 2.23% since October began, while the broad-based index lifted 1.77% in the same period.

Tech titans like Tesla Inc. TSLA and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN are all set to report their earnings this week, serving as important market triggers.

Analyst Notes: Noted cryptocurrency researcher and trader Rekt Capital stated that Bitcoin would break out from the multi-month downtrend channel toward at least $70,000 if it records a weekly close above the red resistance.

With King Crypto managing to do just that, it remains to be seen whether the analyst’s prediction is correct.

#BTC



Bitcoin is mere hours away from a historic Weekly Candle Close



If Bitcoin Weekly Closes just like this, it will kickstart the breakout process from this multi-month Downtrending Channel towards at least $70,000$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) October 20, 2024

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez drew attention to the bullish pivot of the MVRV Momentum indicator, considered a "go-to" metric to evaluate Bitcoin's trend.

One of my go-to indicators for gauging #Bitcoin's trend, the MVRV Momentum, has flipped bullish again!!! — Ali (@ali_charts) October 20, 2024

Regarding Ethereum, the analyst highlighted the possibility of the coin rising to $3,300 provided the $2,660 holds.

#Ethereum appears to be breaking out! As long as the $2,660 support holds, $ETH could rise to $3,300! — Ali (@ali_charts) October 20, 2024

