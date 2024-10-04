Satoshi Nakamoto About To Be Unveiled? Bitcoin Creator's Identity Focal Point Of Upcoming HBO Documentary

An upcoming documentary, revolving around the identity of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, has piqued interest in the cryptocurrency world.

What Happened: A captivating trailer of the documentary titled ‘Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery” was dropped by HBO’s official social channels, claiming to “unravel” the “internet’s biggest mystery.”

The documentary included extracts from an interview with Blockstream CEO Adam Back, who claimed to have had email correspondence with the pseudonymous creator and was previously speculated to be Nakamoto himself.

Popular theories like collaboration with the government and Satoshi being not one but a group of people were also featured in the 2:30-minute trailer.

In the future of money, who holds the power?



The @HBO Original Documentary #MoneyElectric: The Bitcoin Mystery premieres October 8 on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/3gEwTqYaAq — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) October 3, 2024

Why It Matters: The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto has been a subject of intense speculation and intrigue since the inception of Bitcoin.

Apart from Back, Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, late American software developer Hal Finney, and Litecoin LTC/USD creator Charlie Lee‘s names have been suspected of being Nakamoto.

That said, in July earlier this year, Wright, who had himself claimed to be Nakamoto, was ordered by a UK judge to publicly deny being the Bitcoin founder.

As reported in a Benzinga article from February 2024, Nakamoto’s true identity remains a closely guarded secret, with the pseudonymous creator currently ranked as the 26th richest person in the world.

Nakamoto is purported to have 1.1 million Bitcoin as of February 2024, according to on-chain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence, making him one of the richest people in the world.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $61,155.33, up 0.04% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo via Shutterstock

