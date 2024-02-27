What Is Going On With Bitcoin Founder Satoshi Nakamoto?

Loading... Loading...

Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin BTC/USD, has recently attracted an unusual amount of attention.

Bitcoin supporters think there is good reason to believe this trend will only grow stronger.

The World's 26-Richest Person Is Anonymous

Nakamoto's true identity is a closely guarded secret. Currently, Nakamoto is the 26th-richest person in the world, according to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list via Bitcoin.com.

Preston Pysh, co-founder of the cryptocurrency fund Ego Death Capital, pondered an intriguing possibility:

"It'll be interesting if the wealthiest person in the world is unknown."

This would materialize when Bitcoin's price hits $212,000 per coin — well within the realm of possibility, according to bullish price predictions by Max Keiser and others.

Nakamoto amassed a fortune bigger than that of even some famous public figures.

But whether this fortune can ever be accessed is doubtful.

Satoshi Nakamoto's Foresight

But amid this financial milestone, a recent release of emails between Nakamoto and Martii Malmi, an early Bitcoin collaborator, has also reignited interest in Bitcoin's origins.

These emails offer a window into Nakamoto's thoughts on Bitcoin's development, concerns over its perception and Nakamoto's vision for its future.

For instance, Nakamoto expressed discomfort at Bitcoin being called an "investment." In a June 2009 email, Nakamoto said "It’s okay if they (Editor's note: investors) come to that conclusion on their own, but we can’t pitch it as that.”

That is also when Nakamoto coined the term "cryptocurrency," saying "…maybe it’s a word we should use when describing Bitcoin."

In other correspondence, Nakamoto shows deep thinking about Bitcoin's identity and potential environmental impact:

"If it did grow to consume significant energy, I think it would still be less wasteful than the labour [sic] and resource intensive conventional banking activity it would replace."

Nakamoto's caution also extended to the anonymity features of Bitcoin, emphasizing the need for users to be careful to maintain pseudonymity.

His foresight into these questions underscored his awareness of the broader implications of his creation.

The monumental rise of Bitcoin directly impacts the enduring mystery of its creator.

Who Is Satoshi Nakamoto, The Private Citizen?

Nakamoto took breaks and mentioned a full-time job outside of Bitcoin.

A July 2009 email reads that he was “pretty busy with work” and needed a break after 18 months. But in October, Nakamoto was already back at it: “It’s good to be coding again!,” he said.

This paints a picture of a creator deeply engaged yet mindful of the balance between his creation and personal life.

Reflecting on Nakamoto's Legacy

The Bitcoin community reflected on Nakamoto's ascent in wealth and what it says about the creator's legacy.

Alex Gladstein, the chief strategy officer at Human Rights Foundation, is optimistic about a future where the world's richest person is a "pseudonymous human rights activist." That is "one of the coolest things ever" and reason to be wildly optimistic about humanity, according to Gladstein.

But as far as Nakamoto's true identity goes, debates were less amicable.

Speculation about who Nakamoto was "childish" and "so fiat" if you ask Jack Mallers, founder and CEO of Bitcoin payment app Strike.

Bitcoin Core contributor Matt Corallo founds the insinuations that Hal Finney, a key contributor in Bitcoin's early days has passed away, "absolutely disgusting."

Nakamoto created Bitcoin while anonymous. Now, he may be one of the world's richest people, all while staying anonymous.

His story captivates and challenges our understanding of success and identity. But it also enriches our understanding of the careful thought behind Bitcoin's inception.

As Bitcoin continues to make history, the influence of its enigmatic creator will continue to impact our notion of privacy in the digital age.

