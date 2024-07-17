Craig Wright Adds Disclaimer To Website Admitting He's Not Bitcoin-Founder Satoshi Nakamoto

Loading... Loading...

Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, who has consistently claimed to be the creator of Bitcoin BTC/USD, has been ordered by a judge in the United Kingdom to publicly deny being Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

What Happened: In an order issued Tuesday, James Mellor directed Wright to announce on his website, Slack, and X that he is not the founder of Bitcoin, as per a report by The Block.

Judge Mellor stated, “I do not consider a notice on his website on its own to be adequate.” He ordered the publication of an amended notice on Wright’s website homepage, X feed, and all Slack channels for a period of three to six months.

See Also: Donald Trump Plans Launch Of Fourth NFT Collection: ‘I’m Going To Do Another One Because The People Want Me To Do Another One’

Wright’s website now reflects these changes, with a legal disclaimer denying his claims of being Nakamoto, and his copyright ownership of the Bitcoin whitepaper.

Why It Matters: This development follows a series of legal battles involving Wright’s claims to be the creator of Bitcoin. In February, Wright’s assertion was deemed a ‘brazen lie’ in a U.K. High Court. The Crypto Open Patent Alliance, backed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, sought a “negative declaration” that Wright is not Nakamoto.

In March, Judge Mellor ruled that Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto or the author of the Bitcoin whitepaper, concluding weeks of legal proceedings. Wright first claimed to be Satoshi in 2016.

The real identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, who arguably enjoys a cult status in the cryptocurrency space, continues to be a mystery.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.