Mark Cuban, An Ardent Kamala Harris Supporter, Isn't Keen On Elizabeth Warren As He Is On Her Pro-Crypto GOP Rival: Here's Why

Billionaire investor and television celebrity Mark Cuban has thrown his support behind Republican Senate hopeful John Deaton, who is running against anti-cryptocurrency crusader Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

What happened: Cuban, a long-standing critic of Warren's stance toward the industry, minced no words in saying that he wasn't a fan of the senior senator, while featuring on the All-In Podcast.

Though acknowledging Warren's concerns about the potential wrongful use of cryptocurrencies, Cuban said that she just wants to “throw the baby out with the bath water."

In contrast, Cuban said that Deaton has been known to be a cryptocurrency advocate, and he was impressed by the attorney's "background" and "character."

"So even before he got through his hat in his ring, I was talking to him, supporting him, giving him feedback, and helping him," Cuban revealed.

Cuban, who has backed Kamala Harris in the ongoing election season, said that he is not a Democrat and has no political bias. "I think John Deaton will be better for the country and better for the citizens of Massachusetts than Elizabeth," he added.

Why It Matters: Cuban's admiration for Deaton is not new. After he won the Republican nomination for Senate in Massachusetts's primary election, Cuban congratulated him, saying, "Only 1 W to go!"

The friendliness has been reciprocal, with Deaton last week praising Cuban’s efforts to oppose SEC Chair Gary Gensler and Warren’s unfriendly unfriendly cryptocurrency policies.

Deaton's campaign has received significant support from the cryptocurrency industry. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, donated $1 million in Bitcoin BTC/USD to the attorney earlier in July.

