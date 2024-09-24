Cat In A Dogs World Logs Double-Digit Gains Defying Canine-Themed Dogecoin And Shiba Inu's Loss-Making Moves

Cat-themed cryptocurrency, cat in a dogs world (MEW) defied the broader memecoin stagnation on Monday to become one of the cohort’s top gainers.

What happened: The fourth-largest memecoin on Solana SOL/USD jumped more than 10% in the last 24 hours, while its trading volumes soared 70%.

The coin’s weekly gains increased to 34% following the latest uptick, helping traders recover losses from the previous month.

According to social media analytics tool LunarCrush, socially-driven engagements, including likes, comments, and views for the coin, surged 442% in the last 24 hours, reflecting strong interest among retail traders.

The coin's northward movement stood in sharp contrast to the performance of sector heavyweights like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, which fell 0.29% and 2.18%, respectively.

Why It Matters: Launched to challenge the hegemony of dog-themed memecoins, MEW has nearly tripled in value since its introduction in late March.

Widely-followed trader Yelo made a strong case for the token, saying it deserved to be at the top of investors' radar.

The trader highlighted MEW's listing on London-based cryptocurrency trading platform Revolut and Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit.

ngl $MEW should be at the top of most ppls radar, they just got listed on revolut & upbit in the same 24 hr and its widely loved in asia, especially korea & the krw/mew pair drops soon



not to mention the top 5 volume on most exchanges its listed on lol



perma bull for $mew pic.twitter.com/0PPwOE03kI — Yelo (@yelotree) September 24, 2024

Interestingly, another cat-themed memecoin, Popcat (SOL), is currently the top performer for 2024, soaring an impressive 11,203.24 this year.

Price Action: At the time of writing, MEW was exchanging hands at 0.00548, up 10.23% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

