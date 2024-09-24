Cat In A Dogs World Logs Double-Digit Gains Defying Canine-Themed Dogecoin And Shiba Inu's Loss-Making Moves

Cat-themed cryptocurrency, cat in a dogs world (MEW) defied the broader memecoin stagnation on Monday to become one of the cohort’s top gainers.
What happened: The fourth-largest memecoin on Solana SOL/USD jumped more than 10% in the last 24 hours, while its trading volumes soared 70%.
The coin’s weekly gains increased to 34% following the latest uptick, helping traders recover losses from the previous month.
According to social media analytics tool LunarCrush, socially-driven engagements, including likes, comments, and views for the coin, surged 442% in the last 24 hours, reflecting strong interest among retail traders.
The coin's northward movement stood in sharp contrast to the performance of sector heavyweights like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, which fell 0.29% and 2.18%, respectively.
See Also: Elon Musk Dons His MAGA Hat To Meet Pro-Bitcoin President Javier Milei: Duo Discuss Argentina’s Journey To Normalcy
Why It Matters: Launched to challenge the hegemony of dog-themed memecoins, MEW has nearly tripled in value since its introduction in late March.
Widely-followed trader Yelo made a strong case for the token, saying it deserved to be at the top of investors' radar.
The trader highlighted MEW's listing on London-based cryptocurrency trading platform Revolut and Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit.
Interestingly, another cat-themed memecoin, Popcat (SOL), is currently the top performer for 2024, soaring an impressive 11,203.24 this year.
Price Action: At the time of writing, MEW was exchanging hands at 0.00548, up 10.23% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.