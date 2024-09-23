Elon Musk Dons His MAGA Hat To Meet Pro-Bitcoin President Javier Milei: Duo Discuss Argentina's Journey To Normalcy

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk met Argentina president Javier Milei, displaying camaraderie reminiscent of their previous meetings.

What Happened: A video shared by the official X handles of Milei and Musk showed the two greet each other with a warm handshake.

Interestingly, Musk wore a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat, and made a gesture pointing to it, evoking laughs from the Argentinian leader, though the exact words exchanged were unclear as of this writing.

Así fue el reencuentro entre Elon Musk y Javier Milei.



Argentina volverá a ser grande otra vez. pic.twitter.com/Tddga9EYrV — El Peluca Milei (@ElPelucaMilei) September 23, 2024

Milei is in town to deliver Argentina's national address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Musk then proceeded to meet other people in Milei’s entourage. Finally, the tech czar posed with the president, giving a double thumbs up, a photo-op similar to one seen during their previous meeting.

According to presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni, Musk and Milei talked about a range of economic policies introduced by Argentina, including deregulation and tax incentives like RIGI, aimed at boosting investments in the South American nation. The two also discussed Argentina’s path to normality.

Gran reunión con Elon Musk: conversaron sobre el proceso de desregulación que se está llevando adelante, de todos los detalles del RIGI, de las implicancias de la

Ley Bases y del camino que está recorriendo la Argentina en su regreso a la normalidad. Fin. pic.twitter.com/roJO9Av0kH — Manuel Adorni (@madorni) September 23, 2024

Why It Matters: Musk and Milei previously connected on the sidelines of the 27th annual Milken Institute Global Conference in May, after which the multibillionaire had famously said, “I recommend investing in Argentina.”

Earlier this month, Musk was all praise for Milei’s policies in “restoring Argentina’s greatness.

A free-market proponent, Milei secured victory in the November elections after promising large cuts in public spending to address Argentina’s fiscal deficit and increasing inflation. His libertarian stance is also reflected in his support for Bitcoin BTC/USD, making him one of the very few heads of state to openly endorse the asset.

However, the president has also faced criticism for his austerity measures, with many taking to the streets to oppose his attempts to halt the increase in pension spending.

Image via Shutterstock

