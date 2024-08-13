Cat-Themed Popcat Has Popped Whopping 6813% This Year: Feline-Themed Coins Are Challenging Supremacy Of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Floki

Cat-themed meme coin, Popcat emerged as the biggest memecoin gainer this year, disrupting the dynamics of a space traditionally dominated by the canines.

What Happened: The Solana SOL/USD-based cryptocurrency has notched eye-popping gains of 6813% year-to-date. The coin with half a billion dollars worth of market cap was launched in December 2023 and has swiftly ascended upward this year.

Interestingly, the second-best performing meme coin also happened to be from the feline family, named Mog Coin, which has surged 2814% since 2024 began. Unlike POPCAT, MOG is an Ethereum ETH/USD-based token.

Cryptocurrency YTD Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:55 p.m. EDT) Popcat POPCAT/USD +6851.69% $0.563 Mog Coin MOG/USD +2814.13% $0.000001391

On the contrary, despite impressive advances this year, dog-themed tokens have lagged behind feline currencies. Solana-based dogwifhat WIF/USD was up 1000% year-to-date, while Floki FLOKI/USD could only manage a spike of 232%.

Market heavyweights like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD have been steady, increasing by 18.33% and 33.80%, respectively, this year.

Why It Matters: The growth of cat-themed memecoins coincided with a broader upswing in the cryptocurrency market. The total market capitalization has risen by 28% since the beginning of the year.

Previous cryptocurrency bull cycles have seen significant interest in meme tokens, most notably the all-time highs hit by DOGE and SHIB in 2021.

With the number of blockchains expanding and new participants entering the market, the industry may see more memecoin launches, including those inspired by cats.

