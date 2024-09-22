Trump's Historic Bitcoin Transaction, Ethereum Co-Founder Backs Trump Over Harris For Crypto, Gamestop Customer's Bitcoin Windfall, And More: This Week In Cryptocurrency

Over the weekend, the cryptocurrency world was buzzing with news. From Anthony Scaramucci‘s comments on former President Donald Trump‘s influence on the crypto industry to a lucky GameStop customer’s Bitcoin windfall, there was no shortage of intriguing developments. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Scaramucci’s Warning on Trump’s Crypto Influence

Founder of SkyBridge Capital, Anthony Scaramucci, voiced his concerns about the potential impact of a Trump victory on the cryptocurrency industry at the Token2049 conference. Scaramucci emphasized Trump’s polarizing effect, suggesting his support for crypto could trigger a backlash from those opposed to him. Read the full article here.

GameStop Customer Strikes Bitcoin Gold

A GameStop Corporation GME customer hit the jackpot, turning a small purchase into a Bitcoin worth over $60,000. The windfall came from a redemption code in the Cardsmiths Currency Series 1 trading card series, which features influential figures in the cryptocurrency sector. Read the full article here.

Trump’s Historic Bitcoin Transaction

In a move hailed as ‘one of the most historic transactions’, former President Trump paid for his meal at a crypto-themed bar in New York using Bitcoin BTC/USD during a campaign stop. The move was seen as an attempt to garner support from the crypto community. Read the full article here.

Shiba Inu Launches K9 Finance Liquid Staking

The Shiba Inu team announced the launch of the K9 Finance liquid staking platform on the Shibarium network. The new platform is expected to boost SHIB by increasing the total value locked on Shibarium and the transaction volume on the network. Read the full article here.

Ethereum Co-Founder Backs Trump Over Harris for Crypto

Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain, expressed his preference for Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris from a cryptocurrency perspective at the TOKEN2049 conference. Hoskinson emphasized the importance of global regulatory frameworks for crypto, regardless of the U.S. stance. Read the full article here.

