Ethereum Co-Founder Says Donald Trump Is 'Certainly The Favorite' Over Kamala Harris For Crypto

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain, has expressed his preference for Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris from a cryptocurrency perspective.

What Happened: Hoskinson made these remarks on Wednesday at TOKEN2049 in Singapore, CNBC reported on Wednesday. He stated, “Between Harris and Trump, Trump is certainly the favorite from a cryptocurrency perspective.”

He emphasized that global regulatory frameworks are being established, regardless of the U.S. stance on crypto.

He further added, “As an American, it would be nice to see our country get back into the race and build things, but regardless, it's not going to change the reality that the world will be decentralized.”

See Also: What Happened With MicroStrategy Stock Today?

Why It Matters: This endorsement comes at a time when Donald Trump has officially entered the cryptocurrency space with the launch of World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a new decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. The announcement was made during a live Twitter Spaces event, highlighting Trump’s formal embrace of blockchain technology.

Trump’s venture aims to promote the mass adoption of stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a constant value. The platform will feature a new cryptocurrency called $WLFI, which will be sold to the public. This move comes just days after Trump introduced the venture alongside his sons, Barron Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., during a livestream on X Spaces (formerly known as Twitter Spaces).

Additionally, former White House Communications Director and founder of SkyBridge Capital, Anthony Scaramucci, has called for bipartisan regulation of cryptocurrency in the U.S. Scaramucci noted that despite Trump’s prior negative stance on Bitcoin, he has recently shifted toward a more positive view of the digital asset industry.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock