MicroStrategy 2X Leveraged, Inverse ETFs Are Here, Offer 'Unparalleled Access To MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Exposure'

Investors now have more ways to invest in or against MicroStrategy Inc MSTR, a software company and Bitcoin BTC/USD holder that has outperformed top stocks, asset types and index funds in recent years.

What Happened: REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management launched two new ETFs Wednesday to give investors more ways to get exposure to MicroStrategy stock with leveraged and inverse ETFs.

The two companies launched the T-REX 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF MSTU and the T-REX 2X Inverse MSTR Daily Target ETF MSTZ.

"These are the first ETFs to provide investors with 200% leveraged exposure and -200% inverse exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy (MSTR), allowing traders to capitalize on MSTR's exposure to the Bitcoin market," the companies said.

The launch comes after Defiance launched a 1.75X long MicroStrategy ETF and 1.5X Short MicroStrategy ETF in August with the Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF MSTX and Defiance Daily Target 1.5X Short MSTR ETF SMST respectively.

With the new 2X ETFs, REX and Tuttle have pushed the envelope further.

"The 2X Leveraged and 2X Inverse MSTR ETFs offer traders unparalleled access to MicroStrategy's Bitcoin exposure, whether they're looking to amplify potential gains or hedge against market volatility. We're a product of our ability to redefine what's possible in the ETF industry," Tuttle Capital Management CEO Matthew Tuttle said.

REX Shares CEO Greg King said the new ETFs help provide tools to traders "to engage with a company that's pushing the boundaries in digital assets."

"MicroStrategy's forward-thinking approach presents a compelling opportunity for traders seeking additional ways to trade the stock," King added.

The launches follow several other leveraged and inverse ETFs from REX and Tuttle Capital. The two companies launched the T-REX 2X Long Bitcoin Daily Target ETF BTCL and T-REX 2X Inverse Bitcoin Daily Target ETF BTCZ in July.

Why It's Important: MicroStrategy has been a top-performing stock, gaining 94% year-to-date in 2024 and gaining 790% over the last five years.

The company has also seen shares highly volatile as related to the price of Bitcoin because the company is a large holder of the leading cryptocurrency.

MicroStrategy recently announced it bought $1.1 billion worth of Bitcoin bringing its total up to 244,800 Bitcoin. The company recently raised over $800 million to redeem $500 million in senior secured notes and to buy additional Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy began buying Bitcoin in August 2020 and will continue to add more Bitcoin, as co-founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor previously told Benzinga.

"We have a simple strategy and our strategy is we just acquire Bitcoin, and we hold the Bitcoin," Saylor told Benzinga.

Saylor said he believes Bitcoin is the best asset in the world.

"Everything else in the world is inferior to Bitcoin. So, if you gave me $1 million and said what do you want to buy, I don't want to buy a sports team, I don't want to buy a building, I don't want to buy a company … all I want to buy is Bitcoin," Saylor previously told Benzinga.

Saylor also previously said that if people hate Bitcoin, they can short MicroStrategy and if they love Bitcoin they could buy the stock.

While investors have more ways to get Bitcoin exposure thanks to cryptocurrency exchanges and Bitcoin ETFs, MicroStrategy remains a popular option to get exposure.

With the new leveraged and inverse ETFs, investors have more ways to predict what will happen to MicroStrategy in terms of the stock going up or down.

Tuttle previously told Benzinga that leveraged and inverse ETFs aren't for all investors, but have an important place in the market.

"They are a tool, just like stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, options, etc.," Tuttle told Benzinga. "Just like any tool some people will use them correctly and others won't."

Tuttle said that leveraged ETFs can be used by investors as an “alternative to options.”

“Unlike options, they can be traded after hours. They are very conducive to short-term trading strategies.”

