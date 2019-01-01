Comments

Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF

SMSTNASDAQ
Logo brought to you by Benzinga Data
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
$17.23
-0.53-3.00%
Last update: 11:06 AM
15 minutes delayed

Overview

NewsHoldingsDividendsShort Interest
Sector
Unknown
Region
US
AUM
-
Fund Score

Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:SMST) Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (NASDAQ: SMST) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$17.00
High$17.90
52 Wk High$23.68
AUM-
Dividend-
Ex-Div Date-
Volume92.71K
Market Cap-
Mgmt Fee1.29%
P/E Ratio-
Prev. Close$17.76
Low$17.00
52 Wk Low$15.79
Shares Out-
Yield-
Div. Freq-
Avg. Volume Daily-
Beta-
Avg. Expense Ratio1.29%
P/B Ratio-

Recent News

No news found

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:SMST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages

Q

Who are Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF.

Q

What is the forecast, or price target, for Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF to provide a consensus price target.

Q

What is the current price for Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (SMST)?

A

The stock price for Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (NASDAQ: SMST) is $17.01 last updated September 17, 2024 at 9:25 AM EDT.

Q

Does Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF.

Q

When is Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:SMST) reporting earnings?

A

Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF.

ETF Details
SectorUnknown
Category-
Investment StyleTrading-Inverse Equity
Fund InceptionAug 20, 2024
Managers
Christopher P. Mullen
Qiao Duan
Definition-
Investment Policy
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund that attempts to achieve 1.5 times the inverse (-150%) of the daily percentage change in the price of the Underlying Security by entering into swap agreements on the Underlying Security. The Fund aims to generate 1.5 times the inverse of the daily performance of the Underlying Security for a single day, and not for any other period. A single day is defined as being calculated from the close of regular trading on one trading day to the close on the next trading day.