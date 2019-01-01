Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:SMST) Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (NASDAQ: SMST) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open
|$17.00
|High
|$17.90
|52 Wk High
|$23.68
|AUM
|-
|Dividend
|-
|Ex-Div Date
|-
|Volume
|92.71K
|Market Cap
|-
|Mgmt Fee
|1.29%
|P/E Ratio
|-
|Prev. Close
|$17.76
|Low
|$17.00
|52 Wk Low
|$15.79
|Shares Out
|-
|Yield
|-
|Div. Freq
|-
|Avg. Volume Daily
|-
|Beta
|-
|Avg. Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|P/B Ratio
|-
You can purchase shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:SMST) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF.
There is no analysis for Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF to provide a consensus price target.
The stock price for Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (NASDAQ: SMST) is $17.01 last updated September 17, 2024 at 9:25 AM EDT.
There are no upcoming dividends for Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF.
Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF.
|Sector
|Unknown
|Category
|-
|Investment Style
|Trading-Inverse Equity
|Fund Inception
|Aug 20, 2024
|Managers
Christopher P. Mullen
Qiao Duan
|Definition
|-