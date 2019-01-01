Defiance Daily Target 1.5x Short MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:SMST) Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Investment Policy

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund that attempts to achieve 1.5 times the inverse (-150%) of the daily percentage change in the price of the Underlying Security by entering into swap agreements on the Underlying Security. The Fund aims to generate 1.5 times the inverse of the daily performance of the Underlying Security for a single day, and not for any other period. A single day is defined as being calculated from the close of regular trading on one trading day to the close on the next trading day.