Michael Saylor: Bitcoin To Hit $13M By 2045, 'WIll Get Us To A Different Place'

In a candid interview, MicroStrategy MSTR Executive Chairman Michael Saylor shared insights on his company’s Bitcoin BTC/USD strategy and his outlook for the future of digital assets.

What Happened: In an interview on the Bitcoin Standard podcast, Saylor said his conviction in Bitcoin as the ultimate store of value remains unwavering. He argued that Bitcoin’s historical returns of around 46% annually make it difficult for other investment opportunities to compete.

“Bitcoin’s up like 46% ARR every year for the past four years. So 50% is my risk-free return. Are you going to give me a proposition that is risk-free better than 50%?”

Looking ahead, Saylor presented a 21-year forecast model dubbed “Bitcoin 24.” His base case projects a 29% annual return for Bitcoin over the next two decades, potentially reaching $13 million per coin by 2045.

While bullish on Bitcoin, Saylor doesn’t see it as a zero-sum game for other asset classes. He expects Bitcoin to grow from 0.1% of global wealth to about 7% by 2045, coexisting with traditional assets like equities and real estate.

“MicroStrategy’s up 964% since August 10th, 2020,” Saylor noted, comparing it to other top performers like Nvidia (up 94%) and Bitcoin itself (up 387%).

Saylor believes, "Bitcoin is introducing a rationality virus… I’m in favor of gradual, graceful, gentle spreading of the rational virus, which I think will get us to a different place.”

As for corporate adoption, Saylor anticipates more companies will follow MicroStrategy’s lead in allocating treasury reserves to Bitcoin. He speculates on the impact if tech giants like Apple or Meta were to invest their cash flows into Bitcoin instead of stock buybacks.

While acknowledging regulatory hurdles and the need for traditional banking support, he said "I don’t think it’s going to be a doomsday scenario. I think it’s going to be a utopia when we start saving in something other than government coupons.”

As Bitcoin approaches its next halving and enters a new four-year cycle, Saylor’s unwavering commitment and long-term vision continue to shape the narrative around institutional Bitcoin adoption.

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

