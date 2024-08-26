Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Have A Slow Start To The Week: 'Would Be Good To See Minor Red,' Trader Posits

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower as crypto liquidations dropped to their lowest since June 29.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$63,454.33
|-1.2%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,688.82
|-2.8%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$158.25
|-0.5%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1054
|-4.01%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001448
|-4.05%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows an 11.5% decrease in large transaction volume, while daily active addresses dropped by 12%. Currently, 88% of Bitcoin holders are in profit and 6% are at breakeven.
- Coinglass data shows 58,683 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours for $123.88 million. Crypto short liquidations ($15.21 million) and Bitcoin short liquidations ($3.24 million) dropped to the lowest levels since June 29.
Notable Developments:
- Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Unlikely To Be Released In August, Crypto Bettors Predict
- Veteran Analyst Benjamin Cowen Predicts Bitcoin To Rise But Altcoins To Outperform Bitcoin In 2025
- Korea Blockchain Week 2024 Bolsters Its Flagship IMPACT Conference With the Inaugural Institutional Stage
- French President Macron Denies Political Motivation In Telegram Founder’s Arrest
- From Shiba To Dogecoin, Here Are The Best-Performing Canine Memecoins Of 2024 Fetching Great Returns On International Dog Day
Top Losers
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|DOGS DOGS/USD
|$0.001245
|-22%
|Toncoin TON/USD
|$5.36
|-9.5%
|Worldcoin WLD/USD
|$1.67
|-9.3%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle predicts Bitcoin to see some minor red today/tomorrow before a "push higher."
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
