From Shiba To Dogecoin, Here Are The Best-Performing Canine Memecoins Of 2024 Fetching Great Returns On International Dog Day

International Dog Day, observed across the world on Aug. 26, is a special day to celebrate the presence of canines in our lives and cherish their companionship.

The cryptocurrency space also has a special affinity with these cute critters, thanks to the numerous popular dog-themed memecoins that have emerged in recent years.

See Also: Bitcoin’s Consolidation A Prelude To A Big Breakout, Predicts Popular Crypto Trader: Here’s What Next For King Crypto

But apart from capturing their hearts, these memecoins have also captured wallets, as some of them have generated massive returns for their investors.

On that note, let's check out which dog-inspired tokens gained the most this year.

Best ‘Purr'-formers of 2024: Memecoins have ascended this year, helped by a substantial rise in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Solana SOL/USD-based dogwifhat was the biggest year-to-date gainer as of this writing, returning a whopping 1106% to its investors. The coin was one among only six meme coins with a market capitalization exceeding $1 billion.

Cryptocurrency Gains YTD +/- Price (Recorded at 2:30 a.m. EDT) dogwifhat WIF/USD +1106.05% $1.85 Floki FLOKI/USD +274% $0.0001542 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD +44% $0.0000149 Bonk BONK/USD +40% $0.00002078 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +21.42% $0.1089

Floki, the coin named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Shiba Inu dog, came at a distant second. The Ethereum ETH/USD-based token soared 274% since the beginning of 2024.

Blue-chip canine coins also recorded healthy gains this year. The first-ever memecoin Dogecoin was up 21.42%, while Shiba Inu, which followed in its footsteps, spiked 44% year-to-date.

Solana-based Bonk was another billion-dollar memecoin that fared admirably, with a 40% increase.

What's Next: The upcoming Benzinga Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19 is expected to shed more light on this controversial yet increasingly influential sector of the digital economy.

Read Next:

Photo by Dennis Diatel on Shutterstock