Shytoshi Kusama Says This Token Vital To Shiba Inu's Future: 'Completely Integrated Into Our Governance And Technology'

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, has emphasized the crucial role of the Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD token in the project’s future.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Kusama responded to an X user’s accusation of poor advertising for the BONE token.

Enes T., a supporter of Shibarium, the ecosystem’s Layer-2 blockchain, called out the mysterious figure for not doing enough to make people aware of BONE, the network’s gas token.

Responding to the complaints, Kusama clarified, “Bone is completely integrated into our governance and technology. It’s not a question of it becoming known, it is vital to our future!”

Bone is completely integrated into our governance and technology. It's not a question of it becoming known, it is vital to our future! https://t.co/pTZdsPsYin — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) August 20, 2024

For the curious, BONE is at the heart of the project’s decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap, acting as both the governance and reward token for the platform. Furthermore, transaction fees on Shibarium are paid in BONE tokens.

Why It Matters: Kusama’s emphasis on BONE’s significance aligns with his previous hints at “massive plans” for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Over the years, the project has tried to rise above its narrow memecoin origins, taking significant steps in transitioning towards a self-sufficient decentralized system.

All along, Kusama’s mysterious identity has generated an additional layer of interest in the ecosystem. In a recent interview, they denied any plans of revealing their face and that they’d want the mask to remain famous.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BONE was exchanging hands at 0.3925, up 1.35% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SHIB token was trading at $0.00001368, up 0.92% in the last 24 hours.

