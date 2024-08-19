Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Opens Up On Revealing True Identity — Here's What Was Said

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious lead developer associated with Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, finally addressed the long-awaited question on the minds of most of the memecoin project supporters—will they reveal their face?

What Happened: The pseudonymous lead was asked about the burning question during an interview with Arabian Business.

"It's not a goal that I have," Kusama responded. "I'm no one special, definitely not a looker by any means. So, there's no need for my face to become a public figure."

Well there you have it… https://t.co/1hhjWmP8Cl — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) August 19, 2024

The suspenseful figure added that they'd want the mask to remain famous. They emphasized that the project's success was due to the community as a whole, rather than individuals such as Kusama and Kaal Dhairya.

Why It Matters: The real identity of Shytoshi Kusama has been a subject of significant interest and speculation within the cryptocurrency community, similar to the mystery surrounding Bitcoin’s BTC/USD creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

While Kusama made their first-ever public appearance in Japan last month, they masked their real self with a Batman-styled mask. As it appears, the mask would likely continue as the defining feature of Kusama's persona.

Kusama has steered the ecosystem ever since the abrupt exit of Shiba Inu’s pseudonymous founder, Ryoshi in 2022.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was exchanging hands at $0.00001353, up 2.48% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Shibarium

