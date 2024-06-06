Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Indicates 'Massive Plans' For The Crypto Project In Response to Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin

Loading... Loading...

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious lead developer of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, hinted at massive plans for the ecosystem while responding to Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin's skepticism of projects lacking long-term ambitions.

What Happened: Buterin took to social platform X to express displeasure with the mushrooming of celebrity memecoins lately.

He questioned the motivations behind such cryptocurrency projects, which he believed were just benefiting celebrities and early adopters.

He outlined a list of desirable traits in a celebrity cryptocurrency project that would pique his interest. Among them was the project serving some public-good goal like charity, offering some other dynamics apart from just trading the token, and finally, making something that could last for more than 10 years.

Shytoshi Kusama concurred with these remarks, stating that the team had similar goals.

"Well, almost exactly—we are thinking much bigger than this and on a massive scale. I’ll show this to the team for validation," Kusama emphasized

Why It Matters: Kusama's claims come following a cryptic post a day before, which hinted at potential partnerships with Middle East policymakers.

Last month, he shared a cryptic ‘EVITA' teaser, which was interpreted by many as a hint towards investments in Argentina.

Of late, Shiba Inu has taken impressive strides to rise above the narrow memecoin image. Last month, the ecosystem’s decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap, was launched on its layer-2 network, Shibarium, marking a significant step in transitioning towards a self-sufficient decentralized system.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.0000257, trading mostly flat in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Over the last month, the memecoin has grown by 3%.

Read Next: Ethereum Could Soar To $22K By 2030, Predicts VanEck — Investment Giant Says Spot ETFs ‘Nearing Approval To Trade’