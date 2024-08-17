Trump's Crypto Reversal: Ex-President Reportedly Holds More Than $1M In Digital Assets

Donald Trump, known for his past criticisms of cryptocurrency, now reportedly holds more than $1 million in digital assets. This revelation comes from a recent financial disclosure.

What Happened: The disclosure indicates that Trump, who once deemed cryptocurrency a “scam,” now possesses a crypto wallet and a “virtual Ethereum key” valued between $1 million and $5 million, reports CNN.

Trump’s perspective on cryptocurrency appears to have significantly evolved. He has launched several non-fungible token (NFT) collections and has voiced plans to transform the U.S. into a crypto superpower if he secures another term in office.

At the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville last month, Trump announced that the U.S. would cease selling its seized Bitcoin and instead retain it as an investment.

“This afternoon I’m laying out my plan to ensure that the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet and the Bitcoin superpower of the world and we’ll get it done,” he said during the conference.

Trump also criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris administration's approach to cryptocurrency and Bitcoin, stating, "The Biden-Harris administration's repression of crypto and Bitcoin is wrong and it's very bad for our country."

Also Read: Ex-Trump Staffer Shares Texts To Prove That Ex-President's Campaign Settled To Keep Discrimination And Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Quiet

Why It Matters: Trump’s shift in stance towards cryptocurrency is noteworthy given his previous skepticism. His increasing involvement in the crypto space, despite his legal troubles, underscores the growing acceptance and mainstream adoption of digital assets.

His plans to make the U.S. a crypto superpower, if realized, could potentially influence the country’s regulatory landscape and position in the global crypto market. Furthermore, his decision to hold seized Bitcoin as an investment reflects a strategic move that could potentially yield significant returns, given the volatile yet upward trend of Bitcoin’s value.

This development is a clear indication of the changing attitudes towards cryptocurrency, even among its former critics.

Read Next

Donald Trump Issues Grim Warning To Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu If He Doesn't Win Election: ‘You're Going To End Up With … Maybe A Third World War'

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.