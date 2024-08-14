Trump-Era White House Official Anthony Scaramucci Says Industry Leaders Want Bipartisan Commitment On Crypto Regulation: 'We Don't Want To Fight Any Side'

Anthony Scaramucci, a Democratic-leaning cryptocurrency advocate, emphasized the importance of keeping digital asset regulation positive and bipartisan.

What Happened: During a virtual town hall interaction organized by the "Crypto for Harris" advocacy group, the CEO of SkyBridge Capital stated that industry leaders do not wish to battle any particular political side and want to maintain neutrality in this "age of polarity."

"We want to keep this less triable and make it about the great things that can happen for the industry if we can get a bipartisan commitment," Scaramucci remarked.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci, who served as the White House Communications Director for a brief 11-day stint during Donald Trump's presidency before being booted out, has lent support to Kamala Harris' campaign.

He earlier expressed confidence that the Harris administration would undertake the right regulatory measures for the cryptocurrency industry but she needs to be given time.

Scaramucci issued a warning to cryptocurrency enthusiasts about the potential impact of a Trump administration on the Federal Reserve and courts.

That said, he has also expressed support for the former president's stance on Bitcoin BTC/USD and gave a thumbs-up to Trump's statements at a recent Bitcoin conference.

