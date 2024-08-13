Elizabeth Warren's Pro-Bitcoin Rival John Deaton Calls Out Her Campaign for Labeling Him A Recruit: 'She's Worried For A Reason…'

John Deaton accused Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), against whom he is running for Senate later this year, of misrepresenting his political campaign in a recent text message.
What Happened: On Tuesday, Deaton took to X to respond to a text message — allegedly sent out by Warren’s campaign team.
The text message posted by Deaton showed Warren talking about a super political action committee (PAC) funding Deaton’s campaign, referring to him as a crypto lawyer from Rhode Island “recruited” to run against her. The message also talked about “massive” donations from cryptocurrency billionaires.
Deaton specifically took objection to the recruited claim, stating, “The only time I've been recruited to do anything in Massachusetts was to serve my country in the United States Marine Corps.”
He added that the sitting senator was worried and was desperately trying to raise more financial support than him.
Warren’s campaign team didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for a clarification.
Why It Matters: Deaton’s campaign has received significant support from the cryptocurrency industry. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, donated $1 million in Bitcoin BTC/USD to the pro-cryptocurrency attorney.
Furthermore, Commonwealth Unity Fund, a cryptocurrency-focused super PAC, has spent nearly $1.26 million to bolster Deaton’s fight against Warren, according to OpenSecrets.
Deaton’s financial disclosures reveal that he holds about 80% of his net worth in Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related investments, potentially making him the candidate with the largest Bitcoin holdings in the upcoming election.
