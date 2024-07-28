Scaramucci: 'I Agree With Every Single Thing' Trump Has Said On Bitcoin

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, a prominent figure in the finance world and now a vocal critic of his former boss Donald Trump, has nonetheless voiced his support for Trump’s position on Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: On Sunday, Scaramucci took to X to express his approval of Republican policies that are aiding the crypto industry. Scaramucci also agreed with statements made by former President Trump regarding Bitcoin at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville on Saturday.

Just to be clear: I am a bitcoiner and I applaud the policies decisions that the republicans are making to help the industry. I agree with every single thing that Pres Trump said related to bitcoin. Moreover, I praised him from the stage yesterday on forcing the issue and… — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2024

Scaramucci praised Trump for “forcing the issue and bringing bitcoin into the center.” He expressed his hope that Bitcoin will become a bipartisan issue.

However, Scaramucci also noted that he is not a single-issue voter and acknowledged the potential risks associated with Trump’s approach.

Earlier in an interview with CNBC, Scaramucci discussed how a second Trump presidency could influence the prices of top cryptocurrencies. He praised Trump’s stance, saying, “I applaud President Trump for that.”

Scaramucci elaborated on the Democratic Party’s stance and said that Trump's outreach to cryptocurrency supporters has surprised his rivals. He said, “I think President Trump’s move to court Bitcoin and towards crypto assets has shaken the Democrats at core.”

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s endorsement of the GOP’s Bitcoin policies and his praise for Trump’s stance on the issue underscore the growing acceptance of Bitcoin in political and financial circles.

His comments also highlight the potential for Bitcoin to become a significant issue in future political debates.

