Trump-Era White House Official Anthony Scaramucci Says Kamala Harris Is Capable And Has A Great Team: 'Look Forward To Seeing Her Policies On Crypto'

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House Communications Director, voiced his support for Vice President and presumotive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, specifically expressing anticipation for her future policies on cryptocurrency.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Scaramucci praised Harris and her team in an X post, stating, “Kamala Harris is capable and has a great team. I like where we're going and look forward to seeing her policies on crypto.”

The comment followed his interview with Bloomberg TV where he expressed confidence that the Harris administration will undertake the right regulatory measures for the cryptocurrency industry.

“We have to give her some time to get her policies. I think it will be a dramatic new generation reset for the Democrats,” the CEO of SkyBridge Capital said.

.@KamalaHarris is capable and has a great team. I like where we're going and look forward to seeing her policies on crypto. https://t.co/b2GSsvK9Pc — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 25, 2024

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s support for Harris is noteworthy and stated that the Vice President would likely be chosen as the Democratic Party’s pick to take on Republican challenger Donald Trump.

Scaramucci’s confidence in Harris’ pro-cryptocurrency policies comes despite her snub of the Bitcoin 2024 conference. The marquee conference already has a star-studded line up, including Trump and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Interestingly, just three weeks ago, Scaramucci forecasted major gains for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD if President Joe Biden wins a second term.

