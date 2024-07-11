Elon Musk Weighs In On Dogecoin Designer's Criticism Of Biden: 'Late-Stage Civilization Vibes'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to criticism of President Joe Biden‘s age and fitness with a cheeky remark during a conversation on social platform X.

What Happened: On Thursday, DogeDesigner, a pseudonymous user who works as a graphic designer in the Dogecoin DOGE/USD ecosystem, raised questions about the incumbent’s public interactions, saying, “Every time I see Biden speaking, I wonder how this man became the President of America.”

Musk, who frequently interacts with DogeDesigner on X, responded by taking a dig at Biden. “Late-stage civilization vibes,” the tech czar said with a grimacing face emoji.

Why It Matters: Musk’s comments come in the context of the ongoing debate about President Biden’s fitness for office.

During the NATO summit, Biden made a series of gaffes, including mistakenly referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as "President Putin." He also mixed up the names of Vice President Kamala Harris and his Republican rival Donald Trump at press conference later.

Earlier in the day, Musk took a subtle jab at the president, stating, “The physicality of the brain becomes startlingly obvious upon inspection: it is a biological computer. Our brains shrink over time as we age and when you see the brain of someone with severe dementia, the damage is not subtle.”

It should be noted that Musk voted for Biden during the 2020 elections but regretted his decision on several public platforms later. Over the years, he has gravitated more towards the Republican Party, mentioning the frequent calls that he gets from Trump.

