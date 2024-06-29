Trump's Crypto Fortune, Proposal For Bill Allowing Federal Tax Payments In Bitcoin, And More: Crypto Weekly Round-Up

Loading... Loading...

As the week comes to a close, the world of finance and cryptocurrency has been anything but quiet. From former President Donald Trump‘s potential crypto fortune to the introduction of a bill allowing federal tax payments in Bitcoin, the news cycle has been buzzing with intriguing developments. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Trump’s Crypto Fortune

Former President Donald Trump finds himself in the spotlight once again, this time in the realm of cryptocurrency. His digital wallet holds over half a million TRUMP MAGA/USD tokens, leading to speculation about the value of his holdings. The tokens were allocated to Trump’s wallet as part of a marketing scheme by MAGA, the first project to do so. Read the full article here.

Federal Tax Payments in Bitcoin

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has proposed a bill that would allow federal income tax payments to be made in Bitcoin BTC/USD. The legislation aims to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, offering taxpayers a new way to settle their federal tax liabilities. Read the full article here.

Crypto Analyst’s Take on Memecoins

Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe recently shared his views on meme coins, such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and more. Despite their popularity, he expressed a general dislike for them, criticizing celebrities who leverage their following to start meme coins for financial gain. Read the full article here.

Ark Invest’s Big Moves

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest made significant trades in Roku Inc. ROKU and Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, amidst a volatile market. The firm acquired $7.3 million worth of shares in Roku Inc., a promising Netflix competitor. Read the full article here.

US Government’s Bitcoin Transfer

Wallets believed to be linked to the U.S. government have transferred a significant amount of cryptocurrency—3,940 Bitcoin valued at $241 million—onto Coinbase. This move comes shortly after a similar transfer by the German government. Read the full article here.

Bitcoin illustration via Shutterstock.