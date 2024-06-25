Congressman Matt Gaetz Introduces Bill To Allow Federal Tax Payments In Bitcoin

Loading... Loading...

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has introduced a bill that would allow federal income tax payments to be made in Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: This proposed legislation aims to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, providing a novel method for taxpayers to settle their federal tax liabilities using the leading cryptocurrency.

Benzinga has reached out to Rep. Gaetz for a comment.

The bill outlines a framework for the U.S. Treasury to develop and implement a system enabling Bitcoin payments for individual federal taxes.

Key provisions include the immediate conversion of received Bitcoin to its dollar equivalent at the transaction’s conclusion, ensuring stability and practicality in its adoption.

Additionally, the bill mandates that the Secretary of the Treasury issue regulations to manage the nuances of Bitcoin tax payments, such as determining the receipt timing and handling related non-tax matters independently from the Treasury.

Gaetz’s initiative reflects a significant step towards integrating digital currencies into mainstream financial operations.

Meanwhile, speaking with Daily Wire, Rep. Gaetz said the intention behind proposing the bill was to promote innovation, increase efficiency, and offer more flexibility to American citizens.

"This is a bold step toward a future where digital currencies play a vital role in our financial system, ensuring that the U.S. remains at the forefront of technological advancement,” he said.

This follows his recent visit to El Salvador for the inauguration of President Nayib Bukele, who led his country to become the first to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021.

Why It Mattersb: Gaetz’s support for cryptocurrency aligns with former President Donald Trump, whose campaign has embraced crypto donations amidst regulatory pressures from the current administration.

Former President Trump has voiced strong support for cryptocurrency, recently pledging to end what he described as President Joe Biden's "war on crypto."

At a rally earlier this month, Trump emphasized, "We will ensure that the future of crypto and the future of Bitcoin will be made in America."

This sentiment is echoed by Gaetz’s legislative push, which could foster broader acceptance and integration of digital currencies within the U.S. financial system.

The introduction of this bill comes at a time of significant debate and regulatory scrutiny surrounding cryptocurrencies.

As federal agencies grapple with the complexities of digital asset regulation, Gaetz’s proposal may spark further discussion on the role of cryptocurrencies in the American economy.

As the bill progresses, it will be crucial to monitor its reception in Congress and among stakeholders in the financial sector.

The proposed legislation, if passed, could mark a pivotal shift in how taxes are paid and managed in the digital age.

