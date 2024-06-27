Jack Dorsey Or Andrew Tate, Who Funded Julian Assange's $520K Return Flight To Australia? Crypto Community Weighs In After Mysterious Bitcoin Donation

Loading... Loading...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned as a "free man" to his home country, Australia, after a protracted legal battle with the U.S. government.

His "travel to freedom" was reportedly financed via an anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD donor, and since then speculation has raged about the person's real identity.

What Happened: Assange's wife, Stella Assange, made an emergency plea to cover the cost of his flight back home, which was worth $520,000.

Within hours, a person transferred 8 Bitcoins to the address linked to the fundraiser. Several X handles posted the transaction screenshot from Mempool.

Due to the Bitcoin transfer, about 81% of the $520,000 target has been achieved, the official crowdfunding site revealed.

However, what has attracted the Bitcoin community’s interest is the individual’s real identity.

Popular Bitcoin influencer Rabbinstein hinted that the person could be Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Rabbinstein connected the dots with the time of Dorsey's X post wishing Assange "safe passage" and the timestamp at which the transfer was done. Both were found to be identical.

Another group of speculators believed it was controversial influencer Andrew Tate who financed Assange's return trip through Bitcoins. Tate's gift box emoji in response to the donation post on X fueled these rumors.

Why It Matters: While nothing more conclusive has emerged as of this writing, the Bitcoin community continues to look for hints about the anonymous donor.

Both Dorsey and Tate have been known for their comments on Bitcoin.

In a recent interview, Jack Dorsey said that he expects the price of 1 Bitcoin to hit at least $1 million by 2030.

Tate, known for his provocative online preference and facing legal charges of human trafficking and rape, also posts about the digital asset from time to time.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at 60,761.86, down 1.37% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

