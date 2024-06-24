Pro-Bitcoin Candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. Calls For Monument Honoring Julian Assange In Washington, Freedom For Edward Snowden And Silk Road-Fame Ross Ulbricht

Loading... Loading...

What Happened: Pro-Bitcoin BTC/USD presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has made a statement on social media advocating for actions that would underscore the U.S. commitment to free speech, transparency, and transactional freedom.

His post on X, formerly Twitter, calls for the construction of a monument in honor of Julian Assange, the freeing of Edward Snowden, and the release of Ross Ulbricht. Kennedy Jr.s post came soon after news broke that Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, had entered into a plea deal with the U.S. government.

On Thursday, Kennedy Jr. emphasized the symbolic importance of these actions in a series of tweets. He suggested that these gestures would serve as civic lessons to the American public and demonstrate the nation’s dedication to foundational democratic principles.

Kennedy Jr.’s post comes amidst significant legal developments involving Assange and Ulbricht, both of whom have been subjects of controversy and debate regarding their respective cases and the broader implications for civil liberties.

Why It Matters: The post by Kennedy Jr. resonates with recent events surrounding Assange, who is expected to plead guilty to a single U.S. espionage charge, potentially ending his prolonged legal battle. According to a Benzinga report, Assange’s plea deal will allow him to return to Australia after being sentenced to time already served.

Furthermore, Kennedy Jr. has previously pledged to pardon Ulbricht, the founder of the infamous Silk Road marketplace, which used Bitcoin to underpin sales, if elected President. He has been vocal about his belief that Ulbricht’s dual life sentences are excessive for his role in creating an e-commerce platform where illegal activities occurred. This sentiment was echoed in a Benzinga article detailing Kennedy Jr.’s support and call for a petition for Ulbricht’s release.

Earlier, Kennedy Jr. had expressed his view that Assange had exposed corrupt U.S. government efforts, highlighting the significant impact of WikiLeaks’ revelations on global environmental issues.

