Julian Assange To Be Freed Following Guilty Plea To Single US Espionage Charge, Will Return To Australia

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, is expected to plead guilty to a U.S. espionage charge. This decision could end his long-standing legal battle and allow him to return to his home country, Australia.

What Happened: Assange, 52, is set to admit to a single criminal charge of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified U.S. national defense documents. This plea deal will result in his release from imprisonment in Britain and his subsequent return to Australia, reported Reuters.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands has received the filings confirming Assange’s intention to plead guilty. He is expected to be sentenced to 62 months, equivalent to the time already served. The sentencing will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time on the island of Saipan.

The charges against Assange stem from WikiLeaks’ release of classified U.S. military documents in 2010, including diplomatic cables and battlefield accounts. These documents were leaked by Chelsea Manning, a former U.S. military intelligence analyst. The indictment occurred during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Assange’s arrest and subsequent legal battles have sparked widespread outrage among his global supporters, who argue that as the publisher of WikiLeaks, he should not be subject to charges typically used against federal government employees who steal or leak information.

Why It Matters: Assange’s decision to plead guilty comes after a long legal battle, including a controversial extradition approval by the UK in 2022. The UK home secretary Priti Patel had given the green light for Assange’s extradition to the U.S. to face espionage charges.

Previously in 2012, Assange had claimed asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London from where he was arrested and moved to Belmarsh Prison, a facility in the Southeast of the city that contains a High Security Unit.

Image by Cancillería del Ecuador via Flickr

