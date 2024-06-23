Football Legend Ronaldinho Says 'Time For Crypto To Go Mainstream:' Is Another Token Themed After Him On The Way?

Loading... Loading...

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, better known as Ronaldinho, sounded bullish on cryptocurrencies with a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, part of a larger trend of well-known figures putting their weight behind what is still regarded as a volatile asset class.

What Happened: On Sunday, Ronaldinho, widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, wrote via his official account, "Time for crypto to go mainstream, who's with me?"

Though the icon didn't name any particular coin like Bitcoin BTC/USD or Dogecoin DOGE/USD, the short endorsement was enough to grab the attention of the big army of cryptocurrency advocates.

Evan Van Ness, a well-known Ethereum ETH/USD advocate responded to Ronaldinho's post, saying, "Wait until you hear about ultrasound money." Bitcoin maximalist Alan ₿ Watts said, "Bitcoin yes. Crypto no."

The official X account of Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BabyDoge), a BNB Chain BNB/USD-based meme coin that Ronaldinho promoted previously, responded with a funny GIF, hoping to profit from the latest endorsement.

See Also: Michael Dell Interested In Bitcoin, Says ‘Scarcity Creates Value’…And Michael Saylor Agrees

Why It Matters: This is not Ronaldinho's first association with Web3 or cryptocurrencies.

In 2022, he announced the launch of his NFT series, created in partnership with Graph Blockchain. NFTs also included special events and fan-exclusive experiences and fit into a larger context.

The football legend's push comes amid an increasing number of celebrities shilling cryptocurrencies, either through word of mouth or by launching their own tokens.

Over the past month, popular figures like Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and Olympian and media personality Caitlyn Jenner have boarded the bandwagon.

At the same time, such promotions have sparked criticism, with concerns about hacking and rug pulls keeping traders on edge.

Read Next: ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Falters — Here Is What These Key Indicators Reveal About Its Short-Term Prospects

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia