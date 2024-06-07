Meme Dream Come True: Investor Turns $777k Into $9.4M In Just 8 Days Betting On Iggy Azalea's Coin

A trader is laughing all the way to the bank after having invested in a memecoin themed on Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, the latest in the growing fad of celebrity-endorsed cryptocurrencies.
What Happened: According to an X post by on-chain tracking platform Lookonchain on Thursday, the investor invested $777,000 to buy 50.35 million of the token, called MOTHER, from the period between May 29 and June 1.
In 8 days, his stash ballooned to $9.4 million, netting an eye-popping profit of 1110%. As of this writing, he continues to HODL, indicating that he is still bullish on the token.
The token has been trending hot on social platforms since the rapper began aggressively pushing it via her official X account.
Since its launch last week, the Solana SOL/USD-based memecoin has amassed a market cap of more than $213 million, according to CoinMarketCap. In the last 24 hours, it gained 37%, with trading volume rising by 159% to $211 million.
Why It Matters: The success of the MOTHER token comes amidst criticism of celebrity cryptocurrencies by Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin. Buterin has expressed his disapproval of the meme coin frenzy and urged the community to push “things in a better direction.”
However, the MOTHER token’s performance contrasts with other celebrity-themed coins like the Hulk Hogan-themed HULK, which lost $15M in market cap in minutes after some insider pulled off a pump-and-dump strategy.
Another coin, promoted by reality TV star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, saw steady gains of 17% over the week, after cratering from the initial euphoria.
