Meme Dream Come True: Investor Turns $777k Into $9.4M In Just 8 Days Betting On Iggy Azalea's Coin

Loading... Loading...

A trader is laughing all the way to the bank after having invested in a memecoin themed on Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, the latest in the growing fad of celebrity-endorsed cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: According to an X post by on-chain tracking platform Lookonchain on Thursday, the investor invested $777,000 to buy 50.35 million of the token, called MOTHER, from the period between May 29 and June 1.

In 8 days, his stash ballooned to $9.4 million, netting an eye-popping profit of 1110%. As of this writing, he continues to HODL, indicating that he is still bullish on the token.

See Also: GameStop-Themed Cryptocurrency Surges Following Roaring Kitty’s Social Media Activity

The token has been trending hot on social platforms since the rapper began aggressively pushing it via her official X account.

Since its launch last week, the Solana SOL/USD-based memecoin has amassed a market cap of more than $213 million, according to CoinMarketCap. In the last 24 hours, it gained 37%, with trading volume rising by 159% to $211 million.

Why It Matters: The success of the MOTHER token comes amidst criticism of celebrity cryptocurrencies by Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin. Buterin has expressed his disapproval of the meme coin frenzy and urged the community to push “things in a better direction.”

However, the MOTHER token’s performance contrasts with other celebrity-themed coins like the Hulk Hogan-themed HULK, which lost $15M in market cap in minutes after some insider pulled off a pump-and-dump strategy.

Another coin, promoted by reality TV star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, saw steady gains of 17% over the week, after cratering from the initial euphoria.

Read Next: Former Federal Agents Rally Demand For Release Of Detained Binance Executive In Nigeria, Urge State Secretary Blinken To Step Up Efforts

Photo via Shutterstock