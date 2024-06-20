Bitcoin Mining Stocks Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms And CleanSpark Are Moving Higher: What's Going On?

Loading... Loading...

Several Bitcoin BTC/USD mining stocks including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA, Riot Platforms Inc RIOT and CleanSpark Inc CLSK are trading higher Thursday as bitcoin rebounds off recent lows. Here’s a look at what you need to know.

What Happened: Bitcoin is down approximately 3.3% over the last week, but it’s bouncing back Thursday morning, sparking a rebound in the broader crypto space and in crypto-related stocks.

Bitcoin has been stuck in a trading range near all-time highs since it rallied above $70,000 in March following the approval of several spot bitcoin ETFs. It’s been trending toward the lower end of the range in recent weeks. Attention has shifted to the potential approval of Ethereum ETH/USD ETFs.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has suggested that approvals could come "over the course of this summer" and other regulators have said they expect momentum by the end of the summer. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas reportedly believes approval could come as soon as early July.

Marathon Digital engages in mining digital assets and focuses on the Bitcoin ecosystem. The stock was up 2.02% at $20.69 at publication time.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede reiterated Marathon Digital with a Buy rating on Thursday and maintained a price target of $27.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. Shares were up 2.95% at $10.97 Thursday morning.

CleanSpark is an energy company that transitioned its expertise to focus on Bitcoin mining in 2020. CleanSpark shares were up 3.7% at $20.24 at the time of publication.

$BTC Price Action: Bitcoin was up 0.43% over a 24-hour period hovering around $65,350 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: 15958319 from Pixabay.