GameStop Meme Coin Rallies 50% Amid Roaring Kitty Video Countdown And Market Manipulation Debate

The GameStop GME/USD meme coin rallied in Thursday trading after Roaring Kitty’s position attracted further attention for potential market manipulation.

What Happened: Roaring Kitty will host his first YouTube livestream in three years on Friday, sending the price of GameStop GME stock price higher. Roaring Kitty has launched a video countdown for the stream.

The GameStop meme coin has rallied over 50% in the past 24 hours and trades above $110 million in market capitalization per DexScreener data.

Technical analyst TheBronxViking noted that GME (the stock) had "over $22 million in calls added today and almost $11 million in puts closed"

Crypto market news provider Unusual Whales noted in a recent tweet that Roaring Kitty's GameStop shares are now worth $200 million.

Heavily followed investor John Trades MBA is curious if Roaring Kitty may sell his five million shares on his Friday stream.

Why It Matters: The GameStop stock and meme coin initiated their rallies after Roaring Kitty began posting on his X account for the first time in three years. The stock and meme coin experienced volatile trading, as Keith Gill shared a series of memes and videos on the account over several days.

Following the disclosure of his position in GME, a debate was sparked over whether Gill is leveraging a loophole in market regulations.

The GameStop stock is scheduled to report its first quarter earnings on June 11, likely impacting the price of the stock and meme coin alike.

