Roaring Kitty Return Yields Investor $300K Unrealized Profit On Ethereum-Based GME Meme Coin

After ‘Roaring Kitty‘ revealed his massive position in GameStop GME stock, several GameStop-related meme coins experienced a massive surge, yielding one meme coin investor an unrealized sig-figure profit.

What Happened: According to a blockchain analyst, one investor, identified by the wallet address 0x8bd…ac6a2, made an unrealized profit of about $300,000.

This investor accumulated 84.8 billion GME tokens between May 17 and May 30, spending 6.12 Ethereum ETH/USD (approximately $23,000) at a cost of $0.000002728 per token.

As of now, the investor has not sold or transferred any of these holdings, achieving a 1346% return

Gill’s reappearance has had a significant impact on both traditional and digital assets.

After more than three years of silence on Reddit, Gill revealed his holdings, including 5 million shares of GameStop, purchased at $21.27 per share and now valued at over $115 million.

Additionally, he holds 120,000 call options with a strike price of $20, set to expire on June 21, 2024, which are now worth more than $65 million.

The market reacted strongly to Gill’s disclosure.

GameStop shares rose by 22% in the past five days, currently trading around $22.91.

This resurgence has also revived hopes for an altseason, with GameStop-inspired meme coins experiencing significant gains across various blockchains.

On the Solana SOL/USD network, the GME token saw a 169% increase in the last 24 hours, trading at approximately $0.0105.

This surge was accompanied by a trading volume that doubled its market cap, indicating robust on-chain demand.

Similarly, on the Ethereum network, the GME token surged by 620%, reaching about $0.000034, while the GME token on Coinbase‘s Base network increased by 175%, trading at approximately $0.037.

