Shiba Inu, Dogwifhat Defy Market Dips, Altcoins Set For Major Rally And More: This Week In Cryptocurrency

Loading... Loading...

The past weekend in the world of cryptocurrency was nothing short of eventful. From the MAGA Coin’s surprising leap to the resilience of memecoins amid Bitcoin and Ethereum’s dips, there was no shortage of intriguing developments. Let’s dive into the highlights.

MAGA Coin’s Remarkable Rise: The MAGA Coin saw a significant jump following ex-president Donald Trump’s endorsement of cryptocurrency. The former leader suggested that crypto enthusiasts should vote for him, resulting in a notable surge in the value of the MAGA Coin. Read the full article here.

Memecoins Defy Market Dips: Despite the downturns experienced by Bitcoin and Ethereum, memecoins like Shiba Inu and Dogwifhat posted double-digit gains. This unexpected resilience has left many market watchers intrigued. Read the full article here.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Edge Lower As Inflation Fears Grip Investors: Less And Less Of King Crypto Available For Masses, An ‘Enormous’ Bull Market Inevitable, Says Analyst

Market Bounce Back on the Horizon?: Despite the “Holiday Weekend Blues” that saw Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin take a hit, popular trader Capo of Crypto suggests that the market is poised for a bounce back. Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Patience Pays Off for Shiba Inu Investor: A Shiba Inu investor turned a $2,625 investment into a staggering $1.1 million after 3.5 years of inactivity. This incredible return on investment is a testament to the potential of the so-called ‘Dogecoin Killer.’ Read the full article here.

Altcoins Set for Major Rally: According to pseudonymous analyst TechDev, altcoins are entering a ‘textbook markup’ phase, predicting a major rally in the offing. This forecast comes as a beacon of hope for altcoin investors amid the recent market turbulence. Read the full article here.

Read Next: ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu’s Burn Rate Spikes Nearly 250% As Whales Show Interest In The Memecoin

Photo via Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Anan Ashraf.