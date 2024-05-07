Ethereum 'Looking Good': Technical Analysis Shows It Will Outperform Bitcoin In The Next Days, Says Trader

Loading... Loading...

Prominent crypto analyst Capo Of Crypto shared his analysis of Ethereum ETH/USD and the ETH/BTC pair, suggesting that Ethereum and altcoins may outperform Bitcoin BTC/USD in the coming days.

What Happened: Capo pointed out that Ethereum has seen a "nice bounce from the support zone," with the lower timeframe (LTF) looking promising for bullish continuation. He noted that a flip of the $3,300 level would provide another bullish confirmation for higher prices, potentially leading to a new all-time high for ETH.

Furthermore, Capo highlighted the ETH/BTC pair strength, "The ETH/BTC pair is also looking good, so I think ETH and altcoins will outperform BTC these next few days."

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $64,076, down 0.2% over the past 24 hours while ETH is down 1.8% to $3,100.3.

Why It Matters: Capo cites the approval of Ethereum ETFs as the next upcoming event that could act as a narrative for Ethereum’s move up. The decision, expected by May 23, will make institutional investors more accessible to the second-largest cryptocurrency.

However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart recently expressed skepticism, stating that 2025 is more likely when the Ethereum ETF will be approved. Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe stated that while the Ethereum ETF approval is likely to be delayed, the underlying ecosystem is resilient.

