Dogecoin Could Make Elon Musk's 'Fate Loves Irony' Comment Come True If It Flips Ethereum's Market Cap At Last Bull Run, Says This Crypto Influencer

by Benzinga Neuro, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 17, 2024 10:48 PM | 1 min read | Make a Comment
Social media personality Topdoge recently speculated on the potential for Dogecoin DOGE/USD to reach a $500B market cap, reminiscent of Ethereum’s ETH/USD previous bull run.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Topdoge shared an analysis on X, formerly Twitter, comparing Dogecoin’s potential growth to Ethereum’s 2020 bull run. If Dogecoin were to hit a $500B market cap, the cryptocurrency’s value would be around $4.20, according to Topdoge’s calculations.

Dogecoin 2024 🐶 vs Ethereum 2020 📈

Just did the math. If Dogecoin hits $500B market cap like Ethereum hit last bull run it will put Dogecoin right up around $4.20 👀

Remember when Elon Musk said that "fate loves irony" I don't think that he was joking. pic.twitter.com/csg3X7s10x

