Dogecoin Could Make Elon Musk's 'Fate Loves Irony' Comment Come True If It Flips Ethereum's Market Cap At Last Bull Run, Says This Crypto Influencer

Social media personality Topdoge recently speculated on the potential for Dogecoin DOGE/USD to reach a $500B market cap, reminiscent of Ethereum’s ETH/USD previous bull run.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Topdoge shared an analysis on X, formerly Twitter, comparing Dogecoin’s potential growth to Ethereum’s 2020 bull run. If Dogecoin were to hit a $500B market cap, the cryptocurrency’s value would be around $4.20, according to Topdoge’s calculations.