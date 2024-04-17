Dogecoin Could Make Elon Musk's 'Fate Loves Irony' Comment Come True If It Flips Ethereum's Market Cap At Last Bull Run, Says This Crypto Influencer

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Social media personality Topdoge recently speculated on the potential for Dogecoin DOGE/USD to reach a $500B market cap, reminiscent of Ethereum’s ETH/USD previous bull run.
What Happened: On Wednesday, Topdoge shared an analysis on X, formerly Twitter, comparing Dogecoin’s potential growth to Ethereum’s 2020 bull run. If Dogecoin were to hit a $500B market cap, the cryptocurrency’s value would be around $4.20, according to Topdoge’s calculations.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in